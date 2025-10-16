Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,659 Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

