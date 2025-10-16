Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,742 Ryder System, Inc. $R

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $557,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 41.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $4,721,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 34.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE R opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.54 and a 52 week high of $195.48.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $99,739.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,260.96. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total value of $1,181,505.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,526.06. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,618 shares of company stock worth $7,587,997. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.