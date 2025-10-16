British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,916 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.4% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,011 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,850,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,568,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 226,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of BTI opened at $50.80 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Palantir’s New Healthcare Deal Boosts AI and Data Reach
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- GM’s Billion-Dollar Bruise: GM’s Strategic Pivot Makes It a Buy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Novo Nordisk’s Akero Therapeutics Buy Targets Eli Lilly’s Lead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.