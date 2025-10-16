British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,916 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.4% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,011 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,850,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,568,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 226,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $50.80 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42.

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

