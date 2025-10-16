Uptick Partners LLC Acquires 1,773 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Uptick Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Uptick Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $55.81 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

