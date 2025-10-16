Uptick Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Uptick Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $101.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $102.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

