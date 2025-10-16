Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.11% of Aptiv worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,678,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,976,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 212.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 267,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $83.73 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.