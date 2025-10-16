Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after acquiring an additional 270,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

