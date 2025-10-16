Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.18% of Elanco Animal Health worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.