Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 991 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 33.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.20.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $214.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.97. The stock has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

