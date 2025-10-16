International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:IFF opened at $61.90 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Wolfe Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

