Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Putnam Mun Oppo $PMO

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 5.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the second quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 74,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

PMO opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Putnam Mun Oppo has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

