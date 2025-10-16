Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Major Shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc Sells 40,983 Shares

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 40,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $1,269,243.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,333,792 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,538.24. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Reprogrammed Interchange Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

On Tuesday, October 14th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 33,668 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $1,020,813.76.

On Monday, October 13th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 22,006 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $713,874.64.

On Thursday, October 9th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 48,884 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,567,709.88.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 75,262 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,549,123.94.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 27,624 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $934,796.16.

On Monday, October 6th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 70,763 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $2,618,938.63.

On Friday, October 3rd, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 7,901 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $298,894.83.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 32,451 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,292,523.33.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 1,400 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $54,866.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 447,278 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $688,808.12.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 1.9%

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a market cap of $207.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.07. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $65.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma ( NASDAQ:VOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($43.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.40) by ($32.20).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.