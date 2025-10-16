Uptick Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April $GAPR

Uptick Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Uptick Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAPR. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA GAPR opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $250.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.38. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

