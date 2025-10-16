Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

