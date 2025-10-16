New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of GE Aerospace worth $234,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 54.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 108.2% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 86,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $300.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $307.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.13.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

