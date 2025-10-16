Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.7% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $826.20 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The firm has a market cap of $781.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $745.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $766.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.