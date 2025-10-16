Comparing Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) and Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Key Tronic and Casio Computer”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $467.87 million 0.08 -$8.32 million ($0.78) -4.23 Casio Computer $1.72 billion 1.10 $53.22 million $1.67 47.54

Volatility and Risk

Casio Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic. Key Tronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Key Tronic has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Key Tronic and Casio Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic -1.78% -6.22% -2.25% Casio Computer 2.18% 4.78% 3.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Key Tronic and Casio Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casio Computer 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Key Tronic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casio Computer beats Key Tronic on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

About Casio Computer

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

