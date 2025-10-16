RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a C$20.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.
