RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a C$20.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

REI.UN opened at C$18.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.78. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.46 and a 1 year high of C$20.08. The stock has a market cap of C$5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.

