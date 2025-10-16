Uptick Partners LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD

Uptick Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSMD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. CLG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $45.16.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

