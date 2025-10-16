New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $184.02 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $184,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,318 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,815 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 9.4%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $238.60 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $240.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.66. The company has a market capitalization of $387.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

