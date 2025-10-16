Reviewing Phosphate (OTCMKTS:PHOS) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

Phosphate (OTCMKTS:PHOS – Get Free Report) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Phosphate and CVR Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Phosphate alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phosphate 0 0 0 0 0.00 CVR Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given Phosphate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phosphate is more favorable than CVR Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

43.8% of CVR Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CVR Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Phosphate and CVR Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phosphate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CVR Partners $525.32 million 2.95 $60.90 million $8.32 10.87

CVR Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Phosphate.

Profitability

This table compares Phosphate and CVR Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phosphate N/A N/A N/A CVR Partners 15.27% 29.35% 8.76%

Summary

CVR Partners beats Phosphate on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phosphate

(Get Free Report)

Phosphate Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Mississippi Phosphates Corporation, engages in the production and sale of phosphate fertilizer in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The company also exports its products. Phosphate Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Madison, Mississippi.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. CVR Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.