Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.8571.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of TYRA opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 42.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 14.5% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $177,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

