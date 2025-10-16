Financial Review: KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) versus Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cellcom Israel and KDDI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 1 0 0 0 1.00 KDDI 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel 5.11% 9.26% 3.48% KDDI N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and KDDI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.20 billion N/A $46.74 million $0.36 28.97 KDDI $38.86 billion 1.67 $4.53 billion $1.01 15.35

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel. KDDI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellcom Israel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cellcom Israel beats KDDI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions. This segment also sells equipment, such as computers and communication equipment, including servers, routers, and switches, and others; and software and integration of information security products. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo. The Business Services segment offers smartphones and other devices, network and cloud services, and data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

