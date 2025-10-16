New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $160.83 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Accenture worth $160,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $240.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.22. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Rothschild Redb lowered Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

