Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

