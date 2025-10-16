Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) CEO Thomas Shaw Acquires 14,204 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Shaw bought 14,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $13,209.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 15,723,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,622,416.97. This represents a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
Shares of RVP opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.45.
About Retractable Technologies
