Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) CEO Thomas Shaw Acquires 14,204 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Shaw bought 14,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $13,209.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 15,723,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,622,416.97. This represents a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RVP opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

