Equity Residential $EQR Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $62.14 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

