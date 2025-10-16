Equity Residential $EQR Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equity Residential Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $62.14 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90.
Equity Residential Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on EQR
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Residential
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Palantir’s New Healthcare Deal Boosts AI and Data Reach
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- GM’s Billion-Dollar Bruise: GM’s Strategic Pivot Makes It a Buy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Novo Nordisk’s Akero Therapeutics Buy Targets Eli Lilly’s Lead
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.