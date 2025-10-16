Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,838 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 93.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 69.0% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Northland Securities downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.45.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $437.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $443.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

