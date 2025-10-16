Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 171 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 456.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

DTE opened at $142.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.99.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

