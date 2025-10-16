DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $104.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of -166.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 67.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

