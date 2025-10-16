Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jared Isaacman purchased 104,705 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.61 per share, with a total value of $8,754,385.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares in the company, valued at $78,569,571.15. The trade was a 12.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

