Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,873,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,372,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 779.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 589,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,091,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,965,000 after acquiring an additional 480,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,279,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 314,791 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

