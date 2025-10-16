Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of OHI stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 165.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.