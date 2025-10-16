Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

