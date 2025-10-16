Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,267 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

