TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $75,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 276,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 45.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.

American Tower Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $189.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.26.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

