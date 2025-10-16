Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 795 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 117.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of ATI by 79.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 104.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 306,538 shares in the company, valued at $22,886,127.08. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,735,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,360,036.63. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,571. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of ATI opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

