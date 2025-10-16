Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $1,179,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,162,722.16. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,622,904 shares of company stock valued at $887,794,521. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $143.46 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $162.68. The company has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

