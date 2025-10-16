Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.1% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 88.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $400.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ELV stock opened at $349.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $497.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.56 and its 200 day moving average is $357.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.