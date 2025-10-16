Vest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 51,098 Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 940.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $625.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Edward Capps sold 77,674 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $2,079,332.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 609,790 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,078.30. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Liebowitz sold 50,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,722.15. This represents a 46.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,399 shares of company stock worth $4,492,561 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

