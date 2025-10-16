Vest Financial LLC Buys 1,072 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

View Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.