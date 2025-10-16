RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $117.28 on Thursday.

WEC stock opened at $117.28 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $117.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,190.84. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

