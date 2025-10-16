Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 11,966 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of PSX opened at $129.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

