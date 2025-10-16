Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. $BEP Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,888,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,278 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $73,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $15,939,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,344,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,904,000 after purchasing an additional 492,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,839,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,164,000 after purchasing an additional 374,087 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,466,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,395,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

BEP stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.28%.The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.84%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

