Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $1.36 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 952.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on USPH. Wall Street Zen cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $140.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Nancy Ham sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $49,026.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,929.74. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $60,104.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,546.88. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $581,406 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

