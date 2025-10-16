Vest Financial LLC Cuts Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Vest Financial LLC decreased its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 553.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 157.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.06 and a beta of 1.00. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -434.78%.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DINO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

