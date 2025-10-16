Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.20 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

