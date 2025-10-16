Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,330 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.34. The stock has a market cap of $459.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

