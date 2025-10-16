Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $29.48 Million Stock Holdings in Titan America SA $TTAM

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,406,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,341 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Titan America were worth $29,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Titan America during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Titan America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,799,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,188,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,017,000.

TTAM stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Titan America SA has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04.

Titan America ( NYSE:TTAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $429.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.95 million. Titan America’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Titan America in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Titan America in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

