Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $41,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $347,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%.The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

